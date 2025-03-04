Maxim Group Cuts Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Price Target to $8.50

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 14,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.53. Cryo-Cell International has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEL. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

