ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,731,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,930,154. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $289.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,547.70. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,748.40. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,349. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
