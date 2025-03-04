ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 1,110,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 560.56 and a beta of 2.21. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Insider Transactions at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

