Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,168. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

