MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MFM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 127,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

