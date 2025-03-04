John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,766. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

