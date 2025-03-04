Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 269,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $10.47.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

