SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $194,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

