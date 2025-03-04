SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 959.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.98. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.66 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

