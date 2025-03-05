Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,492,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after buying an additional 1,539,724 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.