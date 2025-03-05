William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NAMS opened at $21.50 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after buying an additional 3,412,590 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after buying an additional 2,222,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $53,007,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 29,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $762,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,656,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,158,632.88. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 404,927 shares of company stock worth $10,390,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

