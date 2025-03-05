Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

LCTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reduced their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

