Capital One Financial Forecasts Chord Energy Q1 Earnings

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 8,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after purchasing an additional 656,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,705,000 after purchasing an additional 519,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 394,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,745,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

