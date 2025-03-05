ExlService (EXLS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.890 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ExlService Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

