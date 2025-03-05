Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Performance

Cutera stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

