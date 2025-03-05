Clarus (CLAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.82. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

