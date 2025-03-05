Clarus (CLAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clarus Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.82. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
Clarus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarus
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.