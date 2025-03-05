What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DNLI Q1 Earnings?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

