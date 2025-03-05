Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for HON Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

HON stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

