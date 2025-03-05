William Blair Forecasts uniQure’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in uniQure by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 878,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 73,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $588,112 in the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

