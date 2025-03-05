Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $798.85 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE DDL opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.45. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

