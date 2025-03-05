Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $798.85 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance
NYSE DDL opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.45. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
