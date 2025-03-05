Evogene (EVGN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Get Evogene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.