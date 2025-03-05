Evogene (EVGN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evogene Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.