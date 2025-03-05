TruBridge (TBRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect TruBridge to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $84.38 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TruBridge Price Performance

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. TruBridge has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $191,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,533,596.16. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

