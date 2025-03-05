Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Brink’s has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

