Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Q1 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$284.83.

WSP Global stock opened at C$246.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$251.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$244.15. The company has a market cap of C$31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$201.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$264.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

