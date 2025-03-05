HC Wainwright Weighs in on Core Scientific Q1 Earnings

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORZ. Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Down 5.4 %

CORZ stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,505 shares in the company, valued at $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,032 shares of company stock worth $9,534,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Scientific by 22.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 113.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.