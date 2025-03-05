What is B. Riley’s Estimate for UMH Properties Q1 Earnings?

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMH

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.