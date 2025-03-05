Q2 Earnings Estimate for Vital Farms Issued By William Blair

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vital Farms in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VITL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

