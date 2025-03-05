Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:EFN Q2 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.66. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$21.20 and a 12 month high of C$30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,009,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

