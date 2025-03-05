Leerink Partnrs Predicts Disc Medicine Q1 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $55.34 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,251,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,184.10. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,947.40. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

