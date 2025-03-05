Seaport Res Ptn Has Strong Estimate for Middleby Q1 Earnings

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $159.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,767 shares during the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $91,869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,930,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

