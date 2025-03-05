Analysts Offer Predictions for Laird Superfood Q1 Earnings

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Laird Superfood in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Laird Superfood’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Laird Superfood’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN LSF opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSF. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 41.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

