Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 893 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

