Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.23. Uxin shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

Uxin Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

