Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $19,598,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 911,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 885,314 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 569,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 547,050 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

