SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $14.45 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 3,248.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,429 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 2.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

