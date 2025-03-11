SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Lowers Stock Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,615 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,039,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

