Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 254.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.