Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Holdings Trimmed by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,368,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,349 shares during the period. Vinci Partners Investments accounts for approximately 5.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $33,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $518.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

