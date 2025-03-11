Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

RWM stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

