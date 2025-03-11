Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 383.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

