AC Immune (ACIU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect AC Immune to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

AC Immune Stock Down 5.9 %

AC Immune stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 15th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

