StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.15 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.
Energy Focus Company Profile
