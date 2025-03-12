EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $170.48 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.3 %

EverCommerce stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $82,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,716,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,385,151.30. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $220,534.81. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,948.14. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,162. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

