Q2 Earnings Estimate for ELEV Issued By William Blair

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.49 on Monday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 175.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

