Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Exelon Q3 Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

