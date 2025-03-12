Murphy Oil Q2 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.18. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,008,000 after buying an additional 837,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 821,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 399.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 794,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 886,485.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

