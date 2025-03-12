Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evans Bancorp
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Trading Halts Explained
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.