Q1 EPS Forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 55,394 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Man Group plc raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

