StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
