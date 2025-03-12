StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

