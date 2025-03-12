StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.69 on Monday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Transactions at Everi
In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Everi
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
Featured Stories
