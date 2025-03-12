StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.69 on Monday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

About Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Everi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.